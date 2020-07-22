HUL share price declines 3% post Q1 earnings

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price was trading lower today after the FMCG firm reported a 7.1% year-on-year jump in its June quarter net profit. Share price of HUL fell 3.37% to Rs 2,241 against previous close of Rs 2,319 on BSE.

The share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. HUL share has gained 33.85% in one year and risen 16.83% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the large cap stock has climbed 7%.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5.28 lakh crore.

Total 2.81 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 63.93 crore.

Net profit in Q1 rose to Rs 1,881 crore against net profit of Rs 1,755 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In Q1, the firm's revenues rose 4.4% to Rs 10,560 crore. Sales rose 4.23 per cent to Rs 10,406 crore in Q1 from Rs 9,984 crore in corresponding period last year.

"Underlying domestic consumer business sales (excluding the impact of business combinations i.e. merger of GSK CH India with HUL) impacted by COVID disruptions declined by 7 per cent in the quarter," the Mumbai-headquartered firm said in a regulatory filing.

Total income climbed to Rs 10,716 crore in Q1 against Rs 10,261 crore in the same quarter last year.

"In a challenging context of COVID-19 disrupting markets and operations, HUL delivered a resilient performance with reported turnover growth of 4 per cent and Profit after tax and before exceptional items growing by 7 per cent," said HUL.

HUL's board has declared an interim (special) dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

