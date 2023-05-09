Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Titan, ITC: Here are top 10 HNI stock bets

Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries are top high net-worth individual (HNI) stock bets in value terms, data compiled by PRIME Database suggests. The top ten list includes Titan Company, Alkem Laboratories, ITC and Bajaj Finserv, among others.

In the case of IT major Infosys, HNIs held shares worth Rs 24,183 crore as of March 31. Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 14,774 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 14,466

crore) and Titan Company (Rs 13,949 crore) are three other HNI stock bets where the non-institutional category held over Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares.

HDFC Bank (Rs 9,966 crore), Bajaj Finserv (Rs 8,620 crore), Alkem Laboratories (Rs 8,143 crore), HDFC (Rs 6,665 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 6,163 crore) and ITC (Rs 6,154 crore) were other top HNI bets as of March 31.

Table 1

In percentage terms, HNIs upped stake in Hardwyn India by 35.32 percentage points to 46.90 per cent from 11.08 per cent sequentially. In Focus Lighting & Fixtures, HNI holding jumped to 31.56 per cent from 13.36 per cent sequentially. Gyscoal Alloys, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Tembo Global Industries, Future Consumer and Marshal Machines are some of the stocks, where HNIs upped stakes in the quarter go by. Here're how the stocks fared during the quarter:

Table 2

To be sure, HNI share by value in companies listed on NSE went down to 1.88 per cent as on March 31 from 1.89 per cent as on December 31.

In rupee value terms, HNI holding stood at Rs 4.74 lakh crore on March 31. This was a fall of 9.24 per cent over the last quarter.

Considering only free float (non-promoter holding), HNI share by value went down to 3.74 in he March quarter from 3.88 per cent a quarter ago, PRIME Database suggested.

In terms of ownership by number of shares or share by volume (average of ‘HNI holding as a percentage of total share capital’ across all NSE listed companies), HNI share went up to 7.42 per cent as on March 31 from 7.35 per cent on December 31.

