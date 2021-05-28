Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal again buys company shares worth Rs 100 crore

SD Shibulal, co-founder of IT major Infosys, on Thursday bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the Bengaluru-based IT firm through an open market transaction.

Shibulal acquired more than 7.22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,384 per share, according to BSE block deal data. As per a separate transaction, Shibulal's wife Kumari offloaded over 7.22 lakh shares at the same price of Rs 1,384 apiece.

Shibulal and Kumari are the promoters of the IT major. They held 0.05 per cent stake and 0.21 per cent stake in the company, respectively at the end of March 2021 quarter. In May, So far in May, SD Shibulal had bought the IT stock worth Rs 100 crore on May 12, Rs 100 crore on May 19, and Rs 100 crore on May 24 through open market transactions.

Kumari Shibulal sold the shares on all occasions. Infosys share was trading flat in afternoon session today. At 1: 48 pm, the share gained 0.15% to Rs 1,406.

The IT stock has gained 4.4% in the last 4 days. Infosys share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Infosys share has gained 99.07% in one year and risen 12.11% since the beginning of this year On Thursday, Infosys shares ended 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,404.65 apiece on the BSE.

