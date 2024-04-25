scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Inox Wind stock hits record high on nod to bonus issue of shares

Feedback

Inox Wind stock hits record high on nod to bonus issue of shares

Inox Wind stock rose 9.24% to a record high of Rs 658.50 against the previous close of Rs 602.75 on BSE. Market cap of Inox Wind rose to Rs 20,715 crore on BSE.

Inox Wind shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day , 50 day, 100 day , 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Inox Wind shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day , 50 day, 100 day , 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Inox Wind rose over 9% to a record high in the afternoon session today after board of the renewable energy firm proposed the issuance of bonus shares of 3:1 (three bonus equity shares for every one existing equity share) out of the accumulated reserves of the company.

Related Articles

Inox Wind stock rose 9.24% to a record high of Rs 658.50 against the previous close of Rs 602.75 on BSE. Market cap of Inox Wind rose to Rs 20,715 crore on BSE. The stock has gained 511% in one year and risen 23% since the beginning of this year.

Total 1.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.38 crore on BSE.

Inox Wind shares have a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 66.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought or oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day , 50 day, 100 day , 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The issuance of bonus shares will not only bolster the capital base of the company without any cash outflow but will also increase the liquidity of Inox Wind’s shares, broadening participation of a wider set of investors," said the firm.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director of INOXGFL Group, said “Over the course of past two years, Inox Wind has taken multiple actions which have contributed to its strong position today. The management appreciates the support of all our shareholders and this bonus is a befitting reward for their confidence and faith in the company, and we would want them to continue on the exciting growth journey ahead.”

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 25, 2024, 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Inox Wind Ltd
Inox Wind Ltd