IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit jumps 167% to Rs 209 cr, interim dividend declared

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), On Tuesday, reported a 168 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 209 crore for the quarter ending 31 December 2021. The catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways reported a net profit of Rs 78 crore in the year-ago period, mostly due to Covid-19 woes.

Revenue from operations has surged 141 per cent to Rs 540 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 224 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Meanwhile, IRCTC's revenues from the internet ticketing business were up 118 per cent to Rs 312 crore in the December quarter. This is more than doubled as compared to Rs 143 crore in the year-ago period.

It also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY22 and fixed February 18 as the date for payment.

Segment-wise, IRCTC’s revenue from catering services increased 117 per cent to Rs 104 crore during the December quarter of FY22 as compared to Rs 48 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On the other hand, its tourism segment revenue increased 353 per cent to Rs 68 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 15 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's other income, during Q3FY22, fell to Rs 16 crore as compared to Rs 21 crore in the last year’s corresponding quarter.