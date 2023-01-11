JMC Projects to turn ex-amalgamation; Welspun Enterprises to go ex-dividend, Pacific Ind ex-rights

Wednesday would see JMC Projects turning ex-amalgamation while shares of Welspun Enterprises going ex-dividend. Jet Freight Logistics and Pacific Industries, on the other hand, would go ex-rights. 5Paisa Capital, Vaxfab Enterprises, Bajaj Global and Alstone Textiles (India) will be some of the companies scheduled to report quarterly results today.

JMC Projects will turn ex-amalgamation today. JMC Projects and Kalpataru Power Transmission had mutually fixed Wednesday, as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the company to whom the equity shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission would be allotted, pursuant to amalgamation.

In the case of Welspun Enterprises, the company had announced a special dividend of Rs 7.50. The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for interim dividend was fixed as January 11 and the actual payment will be made on January 30.

The same company recently announced its intention to undertake buyback of 1,17,50,000 shares at a buyback price of Rs 200 for an aggregate amount of Rs 235 crore. The promoters and promoter Group of the company have expressed their intention to tender up to a maximum of 53,50,000 shares out of the 8,06,25,603 shares held by them.

Jet Freight Logistics and Pacific Industries would be two stock which will go ex-rights.

In the case of Jet Freight Logistics, the board of directors of the company had on December 14 approved the issue of 2,32,01,892 shares at an issue price of Rs. 16.25 per share, aggregating to an amount of Rs 37.70 crore by way of a rights issue to the existing equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:1. The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply for the rights issue, was fixed as Wednesday, January 11.

The Pacific Industries board had approved a rights issue of up to 34,46,325 fully paid-up

shares aggregating up to Rs 47.90 crore at the rights issue price of Rs 139 per share. The stock would go ex-rights today.

