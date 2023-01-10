scorecardresearch
Up 300% within weeks! Droneacharya Aerial shares hit 10% upper circuit today; no seller

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is a drone start-up company. It was among the first few private players to receive a DGCA certified RPTO license in 2022

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, which got listed on December 23, 2022, has rallied 307 per cent over its IPO issue price of Rs 54 apiece. On Tuesday, the scrip hit its 10 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 220.80. Against buy orders of 5,28,000 shares on BSE, there were nil sell orders.

The company had on Friday said its board considered and approved shifting of its registered office from Karnataka to Maharashtra and appointed Veena Agrawal & Associates as the internal auditor of the company. 

The company's IPO was a hit among investors, as the issue was subscribed 262 times, receiving bids for 109.61 crore shares amounting to Rs 6,016.78 crore against the issue size of Rs 33 crore.

Since March 2022, the company trained more than 180 drone pilots. It has rolled out several concise and industry-relevant Drone and GIS courses designed to upskill and empower young Indians to build a new-age career within the drone ecosystem.

Published on: Jan 10, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 10, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
