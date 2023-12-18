JSW Steel, JSW Energy, JSW Infra shares recover after falling up to 5% as Sajjan Jindal denies rape allegations

JSW Steel shares tanked 3.62 per cent to hit a low of Rs 836 on BSE. The stock cut most losses as the session progressed. It was later trading at Rs 861.75, down 0.65 per cent. JSW Energy plunged 4.52 per cent to hit a low of Rs 414.75. It later cut losses to 0.30 per cent and was trading at Rs 433.10.

JSW Infrastructure plummeted to a low of Rs 219.95, down 4.96 per cent. The scrip reduced losses and was down 1.53 per cent at Rs 227.90. JSW Holdings was trading at Rs 5,097.45, down 1.05 per cent. It hit a low of 4,965.05 earlier today.

"Mr Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family," a statement read.

Sajjan's JSW group has presence across infrastructure, energy, cement, steel sectors. One of his companies JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL) was recently merged with JSW Steel with effect from July 31, 2023.

Shares of JSW Energy are up 48 per cent year-to-date. JSW Infrastructure shares soared 94 per cent since listing on October 3. The JSW Holdings stock is up 17 per cent YTD. JSW Steel has gained 12 per cent during the same period.

As per the FIR, the rape incident allegedly took place in January 2022 at Jindal's Mumbai office, when Jindal allegedly asked the woman to come to his office in the BKC area of Mumbai.

The woman in her complaint claimed that she went there at around 7 pm and later Jindal allegedly raped her in the penthouse of the building. She further alleged that Jindal promised to marry her and asked her to not shout, as it was his office building.

The FIR alleged that during their interactions via text messages, Jindal had expressed romantic feelings for the woman despite being a married man. She also claimed that the BKC police did not pay any heed to her FIR filed in February this year and was forced to approach the Bombay High Court. The court asked the BKC police to register the complaint.

