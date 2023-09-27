Rs 16 to Rs 317: This railway stock turned into a multibagger in three years; hit upper circuit today

Shares of multibagger Jupiter Wagons Ltd have logged multibagger returns in the last three years. The railway sector stock, which closed at Rs 16.25 on September 25, 2020 rose to Rs 317.60 on the BSE on September 27, 2023, delivering 1854% returns to investors. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of railway wagon maker three years ago would have turned into Rs 19.54 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 76.04 per cent during the period.

Jupiter Wagons shares were stuck in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 317.60 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 302.50 on BSE. Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 358.63% in a year and risen 229 per cent in 2023.

Total 0.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 66.74 crore on BSE today. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,687.71 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 412.50 on September 6, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 66.90 on September 27, 2022.

Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Jupiter Wagons stands at 44.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading lower than the 10 day 20 day and 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm logged a 387.59% rise in net profit to Rs 62.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 as against net profit of Rs 12.9 crore during the quarter ended June 2022. Revenue zoomed 154.68% to Rs 755.4 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as against Rs 296.6 crore during the quarter ended June 2022.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit zoomed 60.45% from Rs 39.2 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue rose 6% from Rs 712.7 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

On an annual basis, net profit zoomed 143.75% to Rs 120 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 compared to Rs 50 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. Revenue climbed 75.45% to Rs 2073 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 1181.75 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.

Also read: Stock recommendations by share market analysts for September 27, 2023: Granules India, Jubilant FoodWorks, JSW Energy & PNC Infratech

Also read: Top 6 stocks to watch on September 27, 2023: Muthoot Finance, Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, Talbros Automotive & others

Also read: Last day to subscribe to JSW Infrastructure IPO, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 5,200 crore in Top News on Sept 27: Share markets outlook, IRCTC’s offers on flight tickets, World Tourism Day