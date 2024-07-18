scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
KEC International shares in focus today on fresh order win

Feedback

KEC International shares in focus today on fresh order win

KEC International shares ended on a flat note on Tuesday at Rs 887.35 against the previous close of Rs 888.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 22,812 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
KEC International stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 200 day and 100 day moving averages. KEC International stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 200 day and 100 day moving averages.

Shares of KEC International are in news on Thursday after the firm won fresh orders worth Rs 1,100 crore. The orders relate to transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India, the Middle East, Australia, and the Americas. These orders include 765 kV transmission line and 765 kV GIS substation orders in India from the Power Grid Corporation of India, and a 132 kV transmission line in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

KEC International shares ended on a flat note on Tuesday at Rs 887.35 against the previous close of Rs 888.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 22,812 crore.

The civil construction stock has gained 46% in 2024 and risen 47% in a year. A total of 0.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.01 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 55.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 200 day and 100 day moving averages. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 551 on November 8, 2023. 

The orders also include supply of towers in Australia and Americas and supply of hardware and poles in Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “We are delighted with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. The 765 kV orders from PGCIL have substantially bolstered our India T&D order book. The consecutive orders in UAE have further solidified our leadership in the Middle East T&D market. We are particularly enthused by the significant tower supply order from Australia, which strengthens our tower supply business by tapping into a sizeable new market. With the above orders, our YTD order intake has exceeded Rs 6,000 crores, a staggering growth of over 80% vis-à-vis last year."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 18, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement