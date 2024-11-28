KEC International shares rise 7%, hit record high; here's why 

Shares of KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, rose 7% to a record high in early deals today after the firm said it won turnkey orders of Rs 1,704 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business. KEC International shares climbed 6.98% to a fresh high of Rs 1094.95 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 1023.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 28,012 crore.

The civil construction stock has gained 74% in 2024 and risen 85.62% in a year. A total of 1.02 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.95 crore.

KEC International shares have a beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 55.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 200 day and 100 day moving averages. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 569.50 on November 29, 2023.

Net profit rose 53% to Rs 85.4 crore in the Q2 against Rs 55.8 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Revenue from operations climbed 13.7% to Rs 5,113.3 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 4,499 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

EBITDA saw a 16.7% rise to Rs 320.2 crore in the last quarter over Rs 274.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.