KEC International shares set to hit record high on Rs 1,042-cr orders

Shares of KEC International Ltd are in focus today after the infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major firm said it has received new orders worth Rs 1,042 crore across its various businesses.

The stock closed near its record high of Rs 586 hit on Jun 14, 2023.

The KEC International stock closed 0.13% higher at Rs 575.70 against the previous close of Rs 574.95 on BSE. Share price of KEC International touched an intraday high of Rs 584.10. The mid cap share is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. In one year, the stock has gained 45% and risen 19% since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 70.71 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,800 crore.

The company has forayed into the railway business, securing its maiden international order for a signalling and telecommunication project in SAARC. It also won an order in the metals and mining segment from a reputed steel player in India for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Further, KEC International received orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas mainly for setting up overhead transmission lines in the Middle East, supply of towers in India, Europe, and the United States of America and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers.

KEC International Limited is the flagship company of the RPG Group. Headquartered in Mumbai, the firm is engaged in the businesses of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). The company operates in key sectors such as power transmission & distribution, railways, civil, solar, smart infra, and cables.

