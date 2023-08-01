scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
KEI Industries shares plunge 5% post Q1 earnings; key details

Feedback

KEI Industries shares plunge 5% post Q1 earnings; key details

KEI Industries shares plunged 5.58% to Rs 2294.50 against the previous close of Rs 2429.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 21,014.84 crore.

KEI Industries: In a year, the stock has delivered returns of 84.85% and risen 56.67% this year. KEI Industries: In a year, the stock has delivered returns of 84.85% and risen 56.67% this year.
SUMMARY
  • Net profit for Q1 came at Rs 121.38 crore against Rs 103.76 crore in the same period of fiscal year 2023.
  • Revenue rose to Rs 1,790.90 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to Rs 1,568.94 crore a year ago.
  • Profit before tax climbed 16.42% to Rs 163 crore in the June 2023 quarter against Rs 140 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

Shares of KEI Industries Ltd fell over 5% after the firm reported a 17% rise in net profit for the June 2023 quarter. Net profit for Q1 came at Rs 121.38 crore against Rs 103.76 crore in the same period of fiscal year 2023. KEI Industries stock plunged 5.58% to Rs 2294.50 against the previous close of Rs 2429.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 21,014.84 crore.

In a year, the stock has delivered returns of 84.85% and risen 56.67% this year. Total 0.25 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.85 crore on BSE. KEI Industries stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1220.50 on August 1, 2022 and a 52 week high of Rs 2812.20 on July 19, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of KEI Industries stands at 52.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. KEI Industries stock has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating very low volatility during the period. KEI Industries shares are trading higher than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day moving averages.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,790.90 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to Rs 1,568.94 crore a year ago. Profit before tax climbed 16.42% to Rs 163 crore in the June 2023 quarter against Rs 140 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

EBITDA margin in the June quarter rose to 10.47% as against 10.42% YoY. PAT margin in the June quarter has increased to 6.81% as against 6.63% YoY.

EBIDTA during Q1 came at Rs 186.60 crore against Rs 163.16 crore against the same quarter in the previous year.

KEI Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and marketing of all range of power cables up to 400kV - Low Tension (LT), High Tension (HT) and Extra High Voltage (EHV), Control and Instrumentation Cables, Specialty Cables, Elastomeric/Rubber Cables, Submersible Cables, Flexible and House Wires, Winding Wires. KEI is also engaged in execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction projects (EPC) for survey, supply of materials, design, erection, testing & commissioning on a turnkey basis.

Also read: IRFC shares recover 87% from 52-week low; can they hit Rs 50 mark?

Also read: Adani Green Energy shares in focus as Q1 profit jumps 51% to Rs 323 crore

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 01, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI Industries Ltd