KFin Technologies shares rise 6% in afternoon session today, here's why 

Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd zoomed 6% in Wednesday's trade after the firm joined BlackRock's Aladdin Provider network

to enhance its operating model with asset managers, making it more standardised and efficient. The collaboration will let KFintech join a growing community of the world's largest asset servicers - enabling it to offer differentiated fund administration and accounting services to clients.

KFin Technologies shares rose 6% to Rs 1,308.75 against the previous close of Rs 1234.10 on BSE. Market cap of KFin Technologies climbed to Rs 22,465 crore. A total of 0.32 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.10 crore on BSE.

KFin Technologies stock rose 82.58% in the last six months. The stock touched its yearly high of Rs 1313 on December 5, 2024 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 456.10 on December 21, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 65.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. KFin Technologies shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO of KFin Technologies "It is a matter of pride for KFintech to join BlackRock's Aladdin Provider network. We are excited to leverage Aladdin's sophisticated data connectivity capabilities to enhance the service we provide to clients, allowing them to benefit from a more streamlined operating model, increased automation, and a reduction in the risk of errors.

Shares of KFin Technologies made a tepid market debut on December 29, 2022. The stock listed at Rs 369 on BSE, 0.82% higher to the IPO price. Market cap of KFin Technologies stood at Rs 6,183 crore. The stock listed at Rs 367 on NSE. The IPO of KFin Technologies was open from December 19 to December 21. The IPO had a price band of Rs 347-366 per share.