KIOCL share price rises over 7% after govt clears Mangalore road project

KIOCL share price rose in trade today after the government cleared setting up of forward and backward integration project for the blast furnace unit (BFU) at Mangalore. KIOCL share price rose up to 7.3% to Rs 128.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 120.10 on BSE.

KIOCL has gained 0.92% in last three days. Market capitalisation of the stock stood at Rs 7475 crore on BSE.

KIOCL share price lost 25.36% during last one year and fell 26.52% since the beginning of this year.

The project outlay is of Rs 836.90 crore, of which Rs 276.17 crore will be met through the company reserves and remaining through debt.

Meanwhlile , Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower today. While Sensex fell 76 points to 50,575, Nifty ended 30 points lower at Rs 11,968.