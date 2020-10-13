Likhitha Infrastructure IPO: How to check allotment status

The Rs 61.2 crore-IPO of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure was open for subscription between September 29, 2020, and October 7, 2020.

The IPO was subscribed 9.51 times. The initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 116- 120 per share, was scheduled to close on October 1 but was extended till October 7 amid lacklustre response.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE on October 15.

Unistone Capital is the book running lead manager to the issue.

The allotment of shares of Likhitha Infrastructure has been finalised. Those who had bid for the issue can check the subscription status on the online portal of Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue. Applicants can also check their allotment status on the BSE website.

Here are five easy steps to check your allotment status for Likhitha Infrastructure IPO

On Bigshare Services

- Go to the online portal of Bigshare Services

-Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name as 'Likhitha Infrastructure- IPO' in the drop-down menu.

- Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

- After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on submit button and view their allotment status.

On BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website

-Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name as 'Likhitha Infrastructure'

-Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click Search

The IPO of the Hyderabad-headquartered firm was a fresh issue of up to 51,00,000 equity shares representing 25.86 per cent of the post-issue shareholding. The company had fixed the price band of the share offering at Rs 117-Rs 120 per share, which was later revised downwards to Rs 116-Rs 120 per share.

Proceeds of the initial share sale will be utilised by the company towards its working capital requirements so as to capitalise on the growing demand from the oil and gas sector, and for general corporate purposes.

Keshav Lahoti - Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking had said, "Likhitha Infrastructure IPO issue date has been extended and it will now close on October 7. According to an update in NSE, price band has also been revised from 117/- to Rs. 120/- To Rs. 116/- to Rs. 120/- per share. There is a reduction of Rs. 1 on the lower price band. Till now, the issue has been subscribed by 8.43 times. Retail portion received an overwhelming response by getting subscribed by 21.13 times. NII also is subscribed by 8.43 times. Although QIB is not fully subscribed, it is subscribed by 0.45 times. Considering the small issue size, investors can miss this IPO."

Likhitha Infrastructure, which is promoted by Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati and Likhitha Gaddipati, had executed the first trans-national cross-country pipeline of SouthEast Asia, connecting India to Nepal.

