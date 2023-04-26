Rs 15 to Rs 133: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Lokesh Machines Ltd have rallied 740% in the last three years. The penny stock, which closed at Rs 15.45 on April 24, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 133.75 on the BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Lokesh Machines three years ago would have turned into Rs 8.65 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 92.15 per cent during the period. The Lokesh Machines stock opened 3.17% higher at Rs 65. The stock was trading 4.76% higher at Rs 66 today against the previous close of Rs 63 on BSE. Earlier, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 133.75 , rising 3.84% on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 59.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. Lokesh Machines shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year. Lokesh Machines shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

The share has climbed 41.22% in a year and gained 23.14% this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 232.39 crore on BSE.

22 promoters held 53.05 per cent stake in the firm and public shareholders owned 46.95 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 15899 resident individuals public shareholders held 56.72 lakh shares or 31.69% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 30 resident individuals with 7.21% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023 .

In the December quarter of last fiscal, net profit climbed 91.49% to Rs 3.6 crore against Rs 1.12 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 62.92 crore in Q4 against Rs 54.61 crore during the quarter ended March 2022.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2023, the firm reported a 60.35% rise in profit to Rs 6.35 crore against a profit of Rs 3.96 crore in the year ago period. Loss for March 2020 fiscal stood at Rs 4.68 crore.

Sales zoomed 34.37% to Rs 201.84 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 150.21 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021. Sales for fiscal ended March 2020 stood at Rs 125.84 crore.

About the Company

Lokesh Machines manufactures machine tools. The company produces lathes, vertical machine centers, horizontal machine centers, and special purpose machines. Lokesh exports some of its machines to Italy, Germany, and Japan.

