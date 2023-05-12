Rs 20 to Rs 114: This food stock turned into a multibagger in three years, rose 5% today

Shares of LT Foods Ltd have rallied nearly 460% in the last three years. The small cap stock, which closed at Rs 20.35 on May 11, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 114 on the BSE today, amounting to a rally of 460.19% during the period. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of LT Foods three years ago would have turned into Rs 5.6 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 97 per cent during the period. In the current session, LT Foods stock rose 4.73% to Rs 113.95 today against the previous close of Rs 108.80 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 107.70 on BSE. It hit a 52 week low of Rs 66.50 on June 20, 2022 and a 52 week high of Rs 135.85 on October 28, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 58.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. LT Foods shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year. LT Foods shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 44% in a year and lost 2.38% this year. Total 1.33 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.49 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,911 crore.

18 promoters held 51 per cent stake in the firm and 1,50,047 public shareholders owned 59 per cent or 17.01 crore shares for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 1,46,015 public shareholders held 5.88 crore shares or 16.95% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 36 shareholders with 7.28% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023.

In the December quarter of last fiscal, net profit of LT Foods zoomed 33.49% to Rs 95.27 crore against a profit of Rs 71.42 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30% to Rs 1778.47 crore in Q3 against Rs 1368.22 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2022, the firm reported a 6.62 per cent rise in profit to Rs 292.18 crore against a profit of Rs 274.05 crore in the year ago period. Losses for March 2020 fiscal stood at Rs 23.45 crore.

Sales zoomed 14.46% to Rs 5427.37 crore in the March 2022 fiscal against Rs 4741.92 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021. Sales for the fiscal ended March 2020 stood at Rs 184.50 crore.

About the Company

LT Foods is a food company, which is engaged in consumer food business. The company is an involved in specialty rice and rice food products, organic food and ingredient business across the globe. The company operates through three segments: Basmati and Other Specialty Rice, Organic Food and Ingredient Business, and Convenience and Health segment.

