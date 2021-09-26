M-cap of 10 most valued firms zooms over Rs 1.56 lakh cr

The market valuation of the 10 most valued companies jumped to Rs 1,56,317.17 crore last week. The leap was aided by across the board rally that propelled the benchmark Sensex to the record 60,000 mark for the first time.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 1,032.58 points or 1.74% during the last week. The BSE Sensex made history on September 24 by touching the 60,000-mark.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) added Rs 58,671.55 crore to its market capitalisation (m-cap), reaching Rs 15,74,052.03 crore.

Also Read: TCS becomes first Indian IT firm to hit $200 bn m-cap

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's crossed the Rs 16 lakh mark in intra-day trade on Thursday following a rally in its share price.

The valuation of Infosys zoomed Rs Rs 30,605.08 crore to Rs 7,48,032.17 crore, while that of Bajaj Finance jumped by Rs 22,173.04 crore to Rs 4,70,465.58 crore. Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) m-cap soared by Rs 15,110.63 crore to Rs 14,32,013.76 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation rallied Rs 10,142 crore to Rs 8,86,739.86 crore. The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 6,068.69 crore to reach Rs 4,05,970.66 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited by Rs 4,863.65 crore to Rs 6,44,199.18 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation surged by Rs 4,254.75 crore to Rs 4,01,978.75 crore and HDFC added Rs 2,523.56 crore to Rs 5,13,073.85 crore.

Also Read: M-cap of four of top-10 most-valued cos zooms over Rs 65,000 cr; Airtel, SBI lead gainers

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 1,904.22 crore to Rs 5,01,080.90 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from PTI.)