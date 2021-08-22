M-cap of 7 of top 10 cos jump over 1.31 lakh cr; HUL, TCS top chart

The market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valued domestic firms zoomed to Rs 1,31,173.41 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the chart.

Other companies such as Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Infosys, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and Wipro also saw their market capitalisations (m-cap) rise, whereas the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank suffered losses.

The m-cap of HUL increased by Rs 50,234.21 crore to Rs 6,15,016.63 crore, while the valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 35,344.44 crore to reach Rs 13,15,919.03 crore.

Also Read: M-cap of 8 out of top 10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.6 lakh cr; TCS tops chart

Bajaj Finance gained Rs 30,442.29 crore to reach Rs 4,01,782.58 crore. Infosys added Rs 8,335.27 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 7,34,755.12 crore.

The valuation of HDFC went up by Rs 3,512.87 crore to Rs 4,91,729.99 crore and that of Wipro climbed Rs 2,385.11 crore to Rs 3,39,632.11 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 919.22 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,60,571.28 crore.

In contrast, SBI's valuation dropped Rs 21,776.05 crore to Rs 3,63,187.07 crore.

Also Read: Decoding Zomato's strong debut on stock market as m-cap crosses Rs 1 Lakh cr

The valuation of ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 16,854.73 crore to Rs 4,71,497.28 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 5,947.03 crore to reach Rs 8,37,756.50 crore.

RIL maintained its position as the most valued Indian company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Wipro.

During the previous holiday-shortened week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 107.97 points or 0.19 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI.)