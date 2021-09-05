M-cap of 9 most valued cos surges over Rs 2.93 lakh cr, RIL lead gainer

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of nine of the top 10 most-valued firms jumped to Rs 2,93,804.34 crore last week, in accordance with a record-breaking rally in equities.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) emerged as the top gainer with its market valuation zooming by Rs 1,02,382 crore to reach Rs 15,14,017.50 crore.

RIL's m-cap surged to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, making it the first domestic company to achieve the historic feat. Meanwhile, Infosys was the only laggard from the top-10 list.

The BSE 30-share benchmark jumped 2,005.23 points or 3.57 per cent last week, touching the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday. Last week, the Sensex only went beyond the 57,000-level. It had surged over nine per cent last month.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 44,832.5 crore to Rs 14,20,935.10 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied Rs 35,342.16 crore to Rs 3,61,540.16 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs 33,906.91 crore to Rs 4,54,207.76 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd went up by Rs 20,712.29 crore to Rs 6,49,943.93 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 17,373.55 crore to Rs 5,02,232.46 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 17,001.38 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,85,007.74 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 14,954.74 crore to Rs 8,72,362.42 crore, and that of HDFC rose by Rs 7,298.81 crore to Rs 4,98,290.05 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined Rs 3,457.12 crore to Rs 7,21,244.78 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd remained the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

(With inputs from PTI.)