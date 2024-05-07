Marico shares in news today after firm reports Q4 earnings

Shares of FMCG major Marico are in news today after firm said its consolidated net profit rose 4.9 percent to Rs 320 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. Marico shares ended 2.75% higher at Rs 531.05 on BSE on Monday. The large cap stock has gained 7.58% in one year and fallen 2% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 68,723 crore on BSE.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 486.75 on March 19, 2024 and rose to a 52-week high of Rs 595 on October 3, 2023. Total 0.73 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.87 crore.

Revenue rose 1.69 percent to Rs 2,278 crore on a yar on yaer basis.

Earnings before Tax, Interest, Amortization, Depreciation (EBIDTA) in Q4 at Rs 442 crore rising 12.5 percent. EBDITA margin stood at 19.4 percent increasing 190 basis points.

PAT rose 12% YoY on a standalone basis to Rs 229 crore in Q4FY24. The standalone revenue fell to Rs 1,637 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,702 crore in Q4FY23.

Net profit rose 16% YoY to Rs 1,502 crore in FY24 from Rs 1,322 crore in FY23. Revenue climbed 11.40% YoY downtick in FY24 to Rs 9,795 crore.

The company said in an investor presentation that the economic growth trajectory is strong with the outlook promising. The company's 75 percent of the domestic business either gained or sustained market share on MAT basis and 100 percent of the domestic business sustained or gained penetration on MAT basis.