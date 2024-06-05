Market in numbers: Signs of recovery, FIIs turn more bearish, capital goods losses & more

Sensex and Nifty staged a recovery in early deals today as PM Narendra Modi-led NDA looked set to form the government with help of its allies TDP and JDU. Sensex zoomed 232 points to 72,279 and Nifty rose 48 pts to 21,933 in the early deals as market attempted to recover the losses bears inflicted on Tuesday.

Related Articles

Here's a look at today's market recovery in numbers:

Sensex stocks in green

17 Sensex stocks were trading in the green. HUL, Asian Paints, Nestle India, HCL Tech and ITC led the gains on Sensex, rising up to 6.37% in early deals. L&T, PowerGrid, NTPC and SBI were the top losers falling up to 5.34%.

82 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 82 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. On the other hand, 44 shares hit their 52-week highs on BSE in early deals on Wednesday.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3216 stocks, 1123 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2004 stocks were trading in the red while 89 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, oil and gas and metal top losers

Capital goods, oil and gas and metal shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE capital goods, oil and gas and metal indices crashed 3039 points, 632 pts and 360 pts, respectively.

Lower circuits far higher than upper circuits

Around 302 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market was volatile in the early morning session. On the other hand, 39 shares hit their upper circuit limits.

Midcap, smallcap indices down

BSE midcap index lost 167 pts to 40,620, signaling bearishness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index fell 594 pts to 44,363 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 12,436 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors offloaded Rs 3318.98 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex plunged 4,389 pts to 72,079 and Nifty ended 1379 pts lower at 21,884 on Tuesday. Investor wealth plunged by Rs 31.09 lakh crore to Rs 394.83 lakh crore in the current session against Rs 425.92 lakh crore in the previous session.