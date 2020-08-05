Maruti Suzuki share price gains 3% as firm launches S-Cross 2020

Maruti Suzuki share price rose in trade today as India's largest car maker launched the 2020 version of S-Cross at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh today. Share price of Maruti Suzuki gained 3.7% to Rs 6596 against previous close of Rs 6360 on BSE.

The large cap stock has gained 6% in the last 2 days. Maruti Suzuki share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap share has risen 15.32% in one year but lost 11.27% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

The S-Cross petrol sports a new 1.5-litre petrol engine. The firm claims a mileage of 18.55 kmpl for the new S Cross. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four variants-Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

In July, Maruti Suzuki reported a 1.1 per cent decline in total sales at 1,08,064 units in July. The company sold 1,09,264 units in July last year. However, domestic sales rose 1.3 per cent to 1,01,307 units in July against 1,00,006 units in July 2019.

In July-end, the firm reported its first ever quarterly loss in 15 years. In Q1, the firm reported loss of Rs 249.4 crore on account of lower sales due to coronavirus-led lockdown. The firm posted net profit of Rs 1,435.5 crore in April-June of 2019-20.

Net sales during the period under review declined to Rs 3,677.5 crore compared to Rs 18,735.2 crore in the year-ago period.

During the first quarter, MSI sold a total of 76,599 vehicles. Sales in the domestic market stood at 67,027 units, while exports were at 9,572 units. The company sold 4,02,594 units in the first quarter previous fiscal.

