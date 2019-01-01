Maruti Suzuki stock trading lower after 1.3% decline in December sales

The Maruti Suzuki India stock was trading marginally lower in trade today after the country's largest carmaker reported a 1.3% decline in December sales at 1,28,338 units compared to 1,30,066 units in December last year.

The stock fell 0.88% to 7396.45 level compared to its previous close of 7462.30 on the BSE.

The large cap stock hit an intra day high of 7484.95 on the BSE.

The stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 0.87% in the period. It opened 5 points lower at 7457 in trade today.

35 of 47 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', nine "hold", one "underperform" and two "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

The stock is trading lower than its 50 day moving average of 7510 but below its 200 day moving average of 8199 level.

Domestic sales were up 1.8 per cent at 1,21,479 units last month as against 1,19,286 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR were at 27,661 units as compared to 32,146 units in December last year, down 14 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 3.8 per cent at 51,334 units as against 53,336 units in December last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 4,734 units as compared to 2,382 units in the same month a year ago.

Utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were up 4.9 per cent at 20,225 units as compared to 19,276 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was trading 100 points lower at 35,965 and the Nifty was down 34 points to 10,827.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal