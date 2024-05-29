Multibagger navratna stock in focus today post Q4, FY24 earnings

Shares of NBCC India are in news today after the govt-owned civil construction firm logged a 25% rise in Q4 profit. Net profit rose to Rs 141.5 crore in Q4 against Rs 113.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 43% to Rs 4,025 crore compared to Rs 2,814 crore in the year-ago period.The Navratna PSU stock ended 4.31% lower at Rs 138.80 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 24,984 crore.

Shares of NBCC have zoomed 231.26% in a year and gained 69.70% in 2024. However, the multibagger stock saw high volatility with a beta of 1.3 in the last one year. Total 9.02 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.68 crore on Tuesday.

At the operating level, EBITDA climbed to Rs 240.2 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal over Rs 104.5 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. The EBITDA margin stood at 6% in the reporting quarter against 3.7% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

In the last fiscal, net profit climbed to Rs 401.55 crore from Rs 266.66 crore in the preceding year. Income from operations climbed to Rs 10,432.63 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 8876.36 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.63 (0.63%) per paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for the FY2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend if passed would be paid within 30 days of the AGM.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NBCC stock stands at 51, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. NBCC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day and 20 day moving averages.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.