Multibagger Navratna stock in news today on proposal to issue bonus shares

Shares of NBBC India are in news on Wednesday after the firm said its board would meet on August 31 to consider a proposal for bonus shares. This is the second bonus issue that the company will be considering after 2017. That time, NBCC declared a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:2.

The Navratna PSU stock ended 0.99% higher at Rs 177.65 on Tuesday. Shares of NBCC have zoomed 262% in a year and gained 117.20% in 2024. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 31,977 crore. Total 4.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.16 crore on Tuesday.

The stock saw a high volatility with a beta of 1.2 in the last one year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NBCC stock stands at 50, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. NBCC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.