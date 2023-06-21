Multibagger Polycab India stock turns ex-dividend today; do you own it?

Shares of Polycab India Ltd are in focus after the stock turned ex-dividend today. The company announced a dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each i.e., a 200 per cent payout for the financial year 2022-23 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM).

Polycab India stock was trading flat at Rs 3549.50 in early trade today against the previous close of Rs 3541.50 on BSE.

The stock has climbed 67.71% in a year and risen 38% in 2023. In a period of three years, the shares of wire and cable maker have grown 343%, delivering multibagger returns for investors. Total 1348 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 48.37 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 53,274 crore on Wednesday.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 58.7, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. Polycab India has a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating low volatility during the period.

The Board of Directors of Polycab India recommended the dividend for the financial year 2022-23 during earnings announcement for the March 2023 quarter and fiscal.

Polycab India reported a 31% rise in its fourth quarter profit for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). Net profit rose to Rs 424.75 crore in the last quarter against Rs 322.15 crore in the same period last year. Revenue climbed 9 per cent to Rs 4323 crore in Q4 FY23 against Rs 3969 crore in Q4 FY22.

Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables and one of the fastest growing FMEG companies with a consolidated turnover of Rs 122 billion in FY22. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.