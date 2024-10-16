scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger railway stock rose 10% today, here's why 

Feedback

Multibagger railway stock rose 10% today, here's why 

The multibagger stock rose 10% intra day to Rs 449 today against the previous close of Rs 408.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 13,986.50 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The multibagger stock has risen 273 per cent in a year and gained 298 per cent in two years. The multibagger stock has risen 273 per cent in a year and gained 298 per cent in two years.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India zoomed 10% on Wednesday after the firm said won an order worth Rs 79.84 crore from Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority. The multibagger stock rose 10% intra day to Rs 449 today against the previous close of Rs 408.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 13,986.50 crore. Total 15.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 68.28 crore. 

Related Articles

Later, the stock closed 7.51% higher at Rs 438.75 on BSE. The multibagger stock has risen 273 per cent in a year and gained 298 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 202.45 on October 26, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024. 

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 35.4, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order from Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority for Other Project amounting to Rs. 79,84,01,751 (Including Tax)," said RailTel. 

The contract involves  Selection of Service Provider (Cloud Hosting and Managed Service) to Setup, Migrate, and Manage Data Centre (DC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) site for MHADA on Cloud. 

Its expected date of completion is January 15, 2025. 

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 16, 2024, 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement