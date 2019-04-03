Muthoot Finance shares hit record high ahead of board meeting

Shares of Muthoot Finance on Wednesday hit a new 52-week high of Rs 631, after the company announced its board will meet on Friday, April 5 to consider interim dividend.

The stock opened 1 per cent above yesterdays close at Rs. 616.15 on BSE. It rose to a record an all time high of Rs. 631, up 2.4%, surpassing a previous high of Rs 625 it touched on March 29, 2019. On NSE, it touched Rs. 631.90, a new 52-week high.

Muthoot Finance' share price closed at Rs. 610.15 ,0.97 per cent lower to the previous close on BSE and 5 points lower at Rs. 612 on NSE. Around 0.35 lakh shares on BSE and 17 lakh shares on NSE have changed hands in today's trade.

"The board of directors of Muthoot Finance is scheduled to be held on Friday, 05th April, 2019 to consider the declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2019," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company has also informed the exchanges regarding the closure of trading window for board meeting scheduled on 05th April, 2019, to consider and declare the Interim dividend FY 2019, for all designated employees (including Directors) of the company and their dependents from April 03, 2019 till 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting.

The company has fixed Saturday, 13th April 2019 as the record date ascertaining the eligibility of the members for the payment of interim dividend on the equity share.

The stock already trades higher than the 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average. The stock has given returns at the rate of 46 per cent, 49 per cent and 22 per cent over the period of one year, six months and 3 months respectively.

