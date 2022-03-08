Natco Pharma stock zooms 9% on launch of first generic version of Revlimid in US

Shares of Natco Pharma rose 9% in early trade on Tuesday after the pharma firm along with its marketing partner Arrow International launched its first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules), in the US market. The capsules are used in the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, certain myelodysplastic syndromes and mantle cell lymphoma.

Natco Pharma stock rose 8.97 per cent to Rs 920 against the previous close of Rs 844.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 15,953 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1118.95 on May 24. 2021 and touched a 52-week low of Rs 750.45 on February 24, 2022.

The large cap share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 200 day moving averages.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty above 15,800; NTPC jumps 4%

The share has gained 2.92% in a year and lost 3.21% since the beginning of this year. Total 0.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.56 crore on BSE.

The stock opened with a gain of 4.23% at Rs 880 on BSE today. It has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

"NATCO Pharma Limited, along with its marketing partner Arrow International Ltd (an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd), are pleased to announce launch of the first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules) in 5mg, lOmg, lSmg, and 25mg strengths in the US market. The above strengths of lenalidomide capsules are prescribed in adults for the treatment of (1) multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, (2) certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and (3) mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment, " said the firm in a communication to the bourses.

Natco Pharma is an India-based vertically integrated, research and development (R&D)-focused pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of complex pharmaceuticals catering to niche therapeutic areas.

The company deals in the production of finished dosage formulations (FDF), which it sells in India, the United States and the rest of the world, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).