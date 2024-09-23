Navratna PSU stock rises on Rs 1,261-crore order from health ministry 

Shares of NBCC (India) are in news today after the PSU major said its arm HSCC (India) Limited has been awarded a Rs 1261 crore order from the Ministry of health and family welfare. The order relates to establishment work of AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar. The Navratna PSU stock gained 2.52% to Rs 178.50 on Monday. Shares of NBCC have zoomed 203% in a year and gained 116% in 2024. However, the multibagger stock saw high volatility with a beta of 1.5 in the last one year. The stock has risen 116% this year and gained 432% in two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NBCC stock stands at 45.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. NBCC shares are trading lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the current session, market cap of the firm stood at Rs 31,860 crore.

Total 7.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.91 crore on Monday.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.