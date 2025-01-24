NBCC wins order worth Rs 229.75 crore, check stock movement 

Shares of NBCC Ltd were trading on a flat note on Friday after the Navratna firm said it won a work order worth Rs 229.75 crore. NBCC stock gained 0.51% to Rs 92.71 against the previous close of Rs 92.13 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 24,999 crore. Total 8.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.95 crore on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have zoomed 31.23% in a year and gained 263% in two years.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

NBCC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 10 day and 20 day, moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 139.90 on August 28, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 69.9 on January 25, 2024. The stock has fallen 34% from its 52-week high.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has awarded an order worth

Rs 148.40 crore to NBCC.

"Construction works of (i) Construction of 72 Dwelling Units-(12 nos. Type III Quarters, 30 nos. Type 4 Quarters, and 30 Nos. Type V Quarters), (ii) 4 Nos. of Lecture Hall for Nursing College and Paramedical Sciences (iii) 204 bedded UG Boys Hostel (iv) 334 bedded UG Girls Hostel and (v) Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Interactive Roof Top Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation System at AIIMS, Bilaspur," said NBCC.

It has received another order worth Rs 81.35 crore from Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam.

"Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of New Hostel, Dining building and allied infrastructure at permanent campus of IIM Visakhapatnam," said the public sector firm.

NBCC reported a 53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 125.13 crore in the September 2023 quarter against the net profit of Rs 81.90 crore in the year-ago period. Total income climbed to Rs 2,525.95 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,134.36 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.