NBCC wins work order in Delhi, shares react 

Shares of NBCC (India) rose nearly 2% today after the state-owned firm said it received a work order in normal course of business, amounting Rs 213 crore. The order relates to various construction activities phase wise for Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.

NBCC shares climbed 1.86% to Rs 100.17 against the previous close of Rs 98.34 on BSE. Later, the stock ended 0.80% higher at Rs 99.13 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 26,765 crore. Total 9.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.05 crore on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have zoomed 99.06% in a year and gained 249% in two years.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

NBCC stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 139.90 on August 8, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 48.39 on December 21, 2023. the stock has fallen 30% from its 52-week high.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.