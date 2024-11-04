NCC discloses order book for October, shares react 

Shares of NCC Ltd were trading in the red today amid a crash in the broader market. The decline in the stock came even as the infra player said it won orders worth Rs 3,496 crore in October.

NCC stock slipped 1.6% to Rs 307.50 against the previous close of Rs 301.80 on BSE.

NCC share has gained 107.65% in one year and risen 329.71% in two years. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19,365 crore. Total 1.85 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.82 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 59, signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

"NCC Limited has received orders valuing Rs 3496 crore (Excluding GST) in the month of October 2024. Out of these orders { Rs 2694 Crores relates to Building Division, Rs 538 crores relates to Electrical Division and Rs 274 crores relates to water &other Divisions. These orders are received from state and central Government Agencies and private Limited Company and does not include any internal order," said NCC.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.