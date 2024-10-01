NCC discloses order book for September, shares react 

Shares of NCC Ltd gained nearly 3% in early deals on Tuesday after the construction firm said it won orders worth Rs 2,327 crore in September 2024. NCC stock rose 2.71% to a high of Rs 310 against the previous close of Rs 301.80 on BSE.

NCC share has gained 98.65% in one year and risen 329.71% in two years. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19,353 crore. Total 1.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.48 crore on BSE.

Related Articles

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 38.9, signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 11.9, indicating high volatility during the period.

"NCC Limited has received orders valuing Rs 2,327 crore (Excluding GST) in the month of September 2024. Out of these orders, Rs 1,417 crore relates to Transportation Division, { Rs 520 Crores relates to Electrical Division and { Rs 390 Crores relates to Building Division. These orders are received from State Government Agencies and Private Limited Company and does not include any internal order," said NCC.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.