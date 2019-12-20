Nestle India, Titan Company stocks gain ahead of their Sensex inclusion on Dec 23

Nestle India share price and Titan Company rose for the third consecutive session today ahead of their entry in the benchmark Sensex on Monday (December 23). Both stocks have risen over 2% in three days. Nestle India share price is nearly 5% away from its 52-week high of Rs 15,150 hit on October 31, 2019. Nestle India hit a 52-week low of 10,028 on March 8, 2019.

The stock gained up to 1.30% to Rs 14,468 today compared to the previous close of Rs 14,281 on BSE. 1,176 shares of Nestle India changed hands and amounted to a turnover of Rs 1.69 crore on BSE. Nestle India, which is best known for its instant noodles Maggi, is the constituent of BSE FMCG and Nifty FMCG indices.

On the other hand, Titan Company stock has risen 2.41% to Rs 1187.7 on BSE today. It has gained 2.18% in three days. The large stock has gained 28% during last one year and risen 27.43% since the beginning of this year. Titan hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,389.5 on October 25, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 869 on December 26, 2019.

Another to be Sensex constituent UltraTech Cement share price was trading 0.3% higher at Rs 4,040 in afternoon session. Along with Nestle, Titan Company and UltraTech Cement will enter Sensex on Monday. On the other hand, YES Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR will exit Sensex.

By Aseem Thapliyal