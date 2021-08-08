Nine of top-10 cos add Rs 2.22 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL and TCS lead gains

Market value of nine of top-10 companies jumped to a whopping Rs 2,22,591.01 crore last week.

Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HDFC twins gained the most. The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,690.88 points or 3.21 per cent during last week, touching an all-time high of 54,717.24 on August 5.

Except for Bajaj Finance, the rest nine companies - RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), posted gains.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS zoomed Rs 52,766.97 crore to Rs 12,24,441.49 crore.

The market valuation of RIL jumped Rs 34,011.11 crore to Rs 13,24,341.36 crore

HDFC Bank saw its m-cap leapt by Rs 37,563.09 crore to reach Rs 8,26,332.67 crore, and HDFC added Rs 34,173.81 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,74,912.16 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 24,585.18 crore to Rs 3,52,708.11 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys rose by Rs 17,078.94 crore to Rs 7,02,898.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 10,181.46 crore to Rs 4,83,030.92 crore.

HUL added Rs 8,705.23 crore to Rs 5,57,111.01 crore and State Bank Rs 3,525.22 crore to Rs 3,88,800.70 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 344.05 crore to Rs 3,75,628.83 crore.

RIL was leading the ranking of top-10 firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.