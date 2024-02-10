scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
NSE Q3 net profit rises 8 per cent to Rs 1,975 crore

Feedback

NSE Q3 net profit rises 8 per cent to Rs 1,975 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations has also witnessed substantial growth, marking a 25 percent increase on-year, totaling Rs 3,517 crores for Q3.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NSE NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has showcased a commendable performance, reporting an 8 percent year-on-year surge in its net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 1,975 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations has also witnessed substantial growth, marking a 25 percent increase on-year, totaling Rs 3,517 crores for Q3.

The surge in the topline growth can be attributed not only to trading revenue but also to other contributing factors such as data centre and connectivity charges, clearing services, listing services, index services, and data services. Notably, the net profit margins for Q3 FY24 stood impressively at 51 percent.

The cash market has experienced a significant uptick, with a 50 percent surge in average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) during Q3, reaching Rs 80,512 crore. Equity futures have also demonstrated growth, recording an 18 percent rise, with an ADTV of Rs 1,31,010 crore. Similarly, equity options in terms of premium value have seen a noteworthy increase, with an ADTV of Rs 56,707 crore, reflecting a 28 percent uptrend.

Overall, the combined volumes for the cash equity and equity derivatives segments have seen a robust growth of around 29 percent on-year during Q3 FY24. However, despite the strong surge in trading activity, the total transaction charges have only risen by approximately 18 percent year-on-year. This anomaly was primarily attributed to the reversal of increased transaction charges that came into effect on April 1, 2023.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 10, 2024, 8:07 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement