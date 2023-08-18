Page Industries shares slip 4% as stock turns ex-dividend

Shares of Page Industries Ltd fell nearly 4% as the stock turned ex-dividend today for an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share. Page Industries stock slipped 3.85% to Rs 39657.85 against the previous close of Rs 41254.85 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 41150 today. The share has lost 19.38 per cent in a year and fallen 3.77% since the beginning of this year. Total of 640 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.56 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 45,604 crore.

The share hit a 52-week low of Rs 34,968 on May 26, 2023 and a 52-week high of Rs 54,262 on October 21, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Page Industries stock stands at 78.1, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Page Industries shares have a beta of 0.5, indicating low volatility in a year. Page Industries shares are trading higher than the 10 day 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 200 day moving averages.

The board of the firm announced August 19 as record date for interim dividend.

At its board meeting held on August 10, the firm said, “We further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 10 August 2023) has declared 1st Interim Dividend 2023-24 of Rs. 75/- per equity share.”

On the same day, the firm announced earnings for the quarter ended June 2023.

Page Industries reported a 23% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.35 crore in the June 2023 quarter against Rs 207 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue fell 7.5% to Rs 1240 crore in Q1 from Rs 1,341.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) slipped 18.8% to Rs 241.7 crore. EBIDTA margin came at 19.5 percent and declined by 270 basis points YoY. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Page Industries Ltd is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading garments. The company offers knitted garments. The company offers a range of products for men, women and children. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of Jockey products. It holds the license of SPEEDO, an international brand for swimwear.

