PC Jeweller shares in news today as board to consider stock split 

Shares of PC Jeweller are in news today after the firm said its board will meet on September 30 to consider a sub-division or stock split of its existing equity shares. The stock ended 3.11% higher at Rs 151 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 146.45. The stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

At the meeting, the board will consider and approve the alteration in the share capital by splitting the equity shares having face value of Rs 10 into smaller denominations, PC Jeweller said in an exchange filing.

The exchange filing read, "A meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each…”

Market cap of PC Jeweller stood at Rs 7027 crore. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 73.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

The stock has gained 469% in a year and risen 200% in 2024. Total 22.52 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 34.35 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 25.45 on October 10, 2023 and scaled a 52-week high of Rs 153.75 on September 24, 2024.