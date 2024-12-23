Penny stock hits upper circuit on order win from BEML, check details 

scorecardresearch
The stock rose 5% to Rs 111.75 against the previous close of Rs 106.45 on NSE.  Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 86.13 crore.

Shares of Presstonic Engineering Ltd hit an upper circuit of 5% on Monday after the firm said it won an order worth Rs 2.27 crore from defence firm BEML Ltd. Shares of Presstonic Engineering rose 5% to Rs 111.75 against the previous close of Rs 106.45 on NSE. Market cap of Presstonic Engineering climbed to Rs 86.13 crore. The penny stock is not listed on BSE. Around 0.10 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 0.11 crore.

The stock has a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility during the period.

The stock is showing strong trend in terms of price action chart in the short term and long term. Presstonic Engineering shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Presstonic Engineering Limited has received a Purchase Order from BEML Limited, Bengaluru, vide PO number/date -BR01/RRD/9710008686/0/20.12.2024 for the supply of Seat Kit Items (excluding seat) for BMRCL-5RSDM Project, in accordance with the Technical Specifications and the Terms and Conditions specified in the Purchase Order with the Total Order Value of Rs 2,27,69,757.56/- (Net Value Excluding Tax)," said Presstonic Engineering in a communication to NSE.

Presstonic Engineering is engaged in the rail and metro rail rolling stock and signalling equipments manufacturing and servicing companies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 23, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
