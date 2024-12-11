RailTel shares in news today on fresh order win, check details

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd are in news today after the firm won an order worth Rs 11 crore. The order relates to Mahatma Phule Krisihi Vidyapeeth, Taluka-Rahuri, District-Ahilyanagar for setting up of virtual classrooms with all equipements, setting up of digital classroom with all necessary equipment, provision of videowall, supply and installation of Aadhar-based System.

RailTel shares closed at Rs 435.15 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,970 crore.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (the Company) has received the work order from Mahatma Phule Krisihi Vidyapeeth, Taluka-Rahuri, District-Ahilyanagar for Setting up of Virtual Classrooms with all equipements, Setting Up of Digital Classroom with all necessary equipment, Provision of Videowall,Supply and Installation of Aadhar based System amounting to Rs. 11,11,80,027 (Excluding Tax)," said Railtel.

The multibagger stock has risen 51 per cent in a year and gained 242 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 279 on October 26, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024. The stock has lost 29.46% from its 52-week high. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 61.7, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.