Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned Rs 832 crore from these 2 stocks in a month

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has earned Rs 832 crore through the shares of Metro Brands and Star Health Insurance in the last one month.

The shares of recently-listed Star Health Insurance have risen by Rs 54.50 in a month, rising from Rs 686.60 to Rs 741.10 apiece. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held 10,07,53,935 company shares or 17.50 per cent stake in the company at the end of December quarter last fiscal. Jhunjhunwala earned Rs 550 crore from Star Health shares in the last one month.

Similarly, in the last one month, shares of Metro Brands have gained Rs 72.05, rising from Rs 531.95 to Rs 604. Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 1,30,51,188 Metro Brands shares, or 4.81 per cent stake, in the company at the end of December quarter. As trustee of Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, she held 1,30,51,206 shares, or 4.81 per cent stake, in these trusts, respectively.

Her total holding amounted to 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares, which was 14.43 per cent of total paid-up capital of the footwear company.

Jhunjhunwala earned Rs 282 crore from Metro Brands stock in the last one month.

The 'big bull' made a profit of Rs 832 crore (Rs 550 crore plus Rs 282 crore) from the two stocks in a month.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company made a tepid market debut on December 10, 2021. Shares of Star Health listed at a discount of over 6 per cent to the issue price. The firm made its debut at Rs 845 per share (down 6.11 per cent) on the NSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 900.

The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 870-900 per share.

On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 848.80, lower by 5.68 per cent to the IPO price. The IPO was held from November 30 to December 2.

Metro Brands also made a tepid market debut on December 22, 2021. Shares of Metro Brands listed at a discount of 12.60 per cent at Rs 437 on the NSE compared to the issue price of Rs 500. The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 485-500 per share. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 436, lower by 12.80 per cent to the IPO price. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,837 crore.

The IPO was held from December 10 to December 14. The share sale was subscribed 3.64 times on the final day of bidding.

