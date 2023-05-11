Raymond shares in focus on nod to raise Rs 2,200 crore via debentures

Shares of Raymond Ltd are in focus today after the board approved the issuance of NCDs for an amount up to Rs 2,200 crore in two or more tranches on a private placement basis to Raymond Consumer Care associate company of the company, for repayment of external debt.

The stock rose 1.34% to Rs 1577 against the previous close of Rs 1556.75 on BSE today. Total 2150 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.78 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,438.76 crore on BSE.

Raymond stock opened flat at Rs 1556.80 today. Total 2150 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.78 crore in early trade. Raymond stock is trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. Shares of Raymond have gained 99.63 per cent in a year and risen 6.61 per cent in 2023. The market cap of Raymond rose to Rs 10,438 crore on BSE.

The deemed date of allotment is from May 10, 2023 with a tenure for 730 days till May 9, 2025.

Raymond Ltd reported a 25.84% fall in net profit to Rs 196.48 crore in Q4 of the last fiscal against Rs 264.97 crore in the March 2022 quarter. The firm logged a 9.8% rise in sales to Rs 2150.18 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 1958.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

The Board of Directors has recommended equity dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 10 each (Previous year off Rs 3 per share) for the financial year 2022-23.

The company operates in the textile and apparel sector and other segments like consumer care, realty and engineering.

