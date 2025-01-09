Reliance Industries will declare Q3 FY25 earnings on Jan 16; check details 

Reliance Industries Limited, led Mukesh Ambani, will announce its its earnings for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25) next week on Thursday, January 16. In a stock filing, the company said it would hold its meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company next Thursday.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024,” said Reliance Industries on Thursday.

Shares of Reliance Industries closed at Rs 1255.00, down by 0.77%.

RIL Q3 results

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is structured into three primary business divisions: oil-to-chemicals (O2C), encompassing refining, fuel retailing, and petrochemicals; as well as two consumer-centric operations, specifically retail and telecom services.

In a recent analysis, Nuvama analysts pointed out that RIL's consolidated Ebitda is expected to see a sequential improvement, mainly driven by earnings from Jio and Retail sectors. Despite this, the year-on-year comparison indicates a projected decline of 1.5 per cent in Ebitda, attributed to the underperformance of the O2C sector according to the analysis.

ICICI Securities has stated Reliance Industries is projected to experience a notable increase (+9.4%) in its OTC segment's earnings in the third quarter of FY25. This growth is expected to be driven by a $2.1/bbl improvement in GRMs, partially offset by subdued petchem spreads.

ICICI Securities also anticipates a 3.3% increase in EBITDA for Reliance Jio and a 3.6% rise in retail EBITDA for RIL in Q3FY25. However, the upstream segment may exhibit weakness year-over-year due to slightly lower production and a higher government share of profit petroleum impacting margins.

Overall, ICICI Securities has predicted a growth of 8% in consolidated EBITDA and 10% in PAT quarter-over-quarter in Q3FY25, with a year-over-year improvement of 4% in EBITDA and 6% in PAT.

On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 4% year-over-year increase in EBITDA for Reliance Industries, amounting to Rs 42,100 crore.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, they estimate an EBITDA of Rs 14,600 crore (down 17% YoY) for the standalone business, Rs 15,900 crore (up 20% YoY) for RJio, and Rs 6,100 crore (up 2% YoY) for the Retail business. Production meant for sale is projected to be 17.5mmt (flat YoY), with standalone PAT at Rs 8,300 crore (down 16% YoY).

According to a report by Yes Securities dated January 2, analysts anticipate a 10% decrease in Ebitda for RIL's O2C business due to weak refining and soft petrochemicals. However, the report highlights that RIL's retail segment is expected to achieve record-high Ebitda in Q3FY24, driven by sustained expansion and strong consumer demand, leading to overall improved profitability.

During Q2 FY25, RIL saw a 4.8% year-on-year decrease in its consolidated profit, falling to Rs 16,563 crore. In the upcoming Q3FY25, Yes Securities forecasts a slight uptick in RIL's profit after tax (PAT), possibly increasing by up to 3% compared to the previous year.