scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Religare Enterprises shares in focus as Care Ratings says outlook stable for subsidiary

Feedback

Religare Enterprises shares in focus as Care Ratings says outlook stable for subsidiary

Religare Enterprises: Care Ratings said its outlook reflects the expectation that subsidiary will be able to raise additional debt through fund and non-fund-based support from its ultimate parent – Religare Enterprises.

Religare Enterprises: The rating agency noted that Religare Enterprises, the holding entity of the Religare Group, plans to purchase 87.5 per cent of equity stake of RHDFCL from RFL, pending regulatory approval. Religare Enterprises: The rating agency noted that Religare Enterprises, the holding entity of the Religare Group, plans to purchase 87.5 per cent of equity stake of RHDFCL from RFL, pending regulatory approval.

Shares of Religare Enterprises Limited will be in focus on Thursday's trade after Care Ratings assigned a CARE BB+ rating and a 'Stable' outlook to Rs 500 crore long term bank facilities of Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation (RHDFCL), a step-down subsidiary company.

Care Ratings said its outlook reflects the expectation that subsidiary will be able to raise additional debt through fund and non-fund-based support from its ultimate parent – Religare Enterprises and, thus, will achieve growth in the portfolio over the medium term while maintaining asset quality.

Care Ratings said the rating assigned to Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (RHDFCL) factors in the company’s comfortable capitalisation with a gearing of 0.25 times and its adequate liquidity position.

"The rating also reflects the successful completion of a one-time-settlement (OTS) with 16 lenders of its parent, Religare Finvest Limited (RFL). Post OTS, RFL’s standard assets are now sufficient to cover its outstanding unsecured debt (secured debt is nil), and thereby, limit any external funding requirements," Care Ratings said.

Care Ratings, however, said RFL is still placed under the RBI's corrective action plan framework, due to which it cannot make any incremental disbursements or investments (except investments in government securities), which is one of the key constraining factors.

The rating agency noted that Religare Enterprises, the holding entity of the Religare Group, plans to purchase 87.5 per cent of equity stake of RHDFCL from RFL, pending regulatory approval. Care Ratings said its rating is further constrained by the moderate scale of operations and weak resource profile given no additional debt has been raised since August 2017 owing to issues at the parent level.

Shares of Religare Enterprises have risen 1.77 per cent in 2023 so far against a 6.8 per cent rise in the BSE500 index.

Also read: SpiceJet shares in focus today as promoter Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 500 crore

Also read: Stocks to watch on July 13, 2023: Wipro, TCS, Patanjali Foods, HCL Tech, Titan, others

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 13, 2023, 7:59 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises Ltd