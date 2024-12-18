Restaurant Brands Asia shares rise 3% ahead of meeting to raise funds 

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd rose up to 3% in early deals on Wednesday after the firm said its board would meet on December 20 to consider raising of funds. The stock rose 3% to Rs 84.56 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 82.09 on BSE. Market cap of Restaurant Brands rose to Rs 4,106 crore on BSE.

The stock has lost 24% in six months and fallen 28.44% in 2024. Restaurant Brands Asia shares have a beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility in a year. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day , 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (the "Company") will be held on Friday, December 20, 2024 to consider, inter alia, proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other method as may be permissible, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company," said the firm in a communication to bourses.

Restaurant Brands Asia is engaged in business of Quick Service Restaurants.