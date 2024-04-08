RJ Portfolio rejig: Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in three stocks in March 2024 quarter

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed her stake in at least three companies in the March 2024 quarter, according to the latest shareholding pattern filed so far. The Dalal Street's superstar has partially booked profits in Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Canara Bank and Crisil during the January-March 2024 period.



Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloaded more 1,12,80,200 equity shares of Canara Bank Ltd for the three-months ended March 31, 2024. Her stake in the state-run lender was reduced to 2,63,17,400 equity shares, or 1.45 per cent, as on the given date, currently worth about Rs 1,615 crore. Her holding stood at 3,75,97,600 equity shares or 2.07 per cent as on December 31, 2023.



The seasoned investor sold 12,400 shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd as her stake in the company stood at 11,61,852 equity shares or 5.06 per cent as of March 31, 2024. She owned 11,74,252 shares of the company as December 31, 2023. Her stake in the company is currently valued at around Rs 74.5 crore.



The veteran also slashed her holding in Crisil Ltd by 20,000-odd shares as her holding in the rating agency came down to 39,80,000 equity shares, or 5.44 per cent as in March 31, 2024, from 40,00,000 equity shares or 5.47 per cent in the preceding quarter ending on December 31, 2023. Her latest holding is valued at Rs 1,956.5 crore currently.



Shares of Crisil have gained about 15 per cent in the year 2024 so far, while the stock is up 45 per cent in the last one year. On the other hand, shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers are down 15 per cent in the year 2024 so far, but the stock is up 45 per cent in the last one year.



Stock-split bound Canara Bank is up more than 115 per cent in the last one year. The PSU lender has surged about 40 per cent on a year-to-date basis. The PSU lender has already announced to split its shares in 1:5 ratio to improve liquidity for the counter.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and associates publicly holds 26 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 51,912.1 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.