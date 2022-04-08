Ruchi Soya stock rises 7% as new FPO shares make market debut

Stock of Ruchi Soya rose over 7% in early trade after shares under the recently concluded follow-on public offering (FPO) started trading today.

About 66.15 million new shares issued in the Rs 4,300-crore FPO began trading today. Shares of Ruchi Soya zoomed 7.78% to Rs 882.55 against the previous close of Rs 818.85 on BSE.

Also Read: Ruchi Soya stock tanks 19% after board clears share allotment for FPO

The company's board had cleared the allotment of 6,61,53,846 equity shares aggregating to Rs 4,300 crore. The allotment price for FPO was fixed at Rs 650 apiece.